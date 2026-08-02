'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch

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Oisin Murphy admitted title rival Billy Loughnane has "a lot in his favour" after racing's rising star emerged from Glorious Goodwood with a clear lead in the British Flat jockeys' championship.

Despite bouncing back from a disappointing Goodwood by riding a four-timer at Chester on Sunday to cut Loughnane's advantage to seven (84-77), Murphy remained guarded about his prospects of winning a sixth crown.

The reigning champion won the title comfortably last year – his fifth in the last seven years – but faces a much sterner test this time after Loughnane recorded a career-best monthly tally of 35 winners in July.