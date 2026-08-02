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'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
Five-time champion rider relishing latest British Flat jockeys' championship race
Oisin Murphy admitted title rival Billy Loughnane has "a lot in his favour" after racing's rising star emerged from Glorious Goodwood with a clear lead in the British Flat jockeys' championship.
Despite bouncing back from a disappointing Goodwood by riding a four-timer at Chester on Sunday to cut Loughnane's advantage to seven (84-77), Murphy remained guarded about his prospects of winning a sixth crown.
The reigning champion won the title comfortably last year – his fifth in the last seven years – but faces a much sterner test this time after Loughnane recorded a career-best monthly tally of 35 winners in July.
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Published on inOisin Murphy
Last updated
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- Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
- Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
- I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
- Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
- Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have