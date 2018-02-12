Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
In Depth PICTURES OF THE WEEK

Patrick McCann's best shots from the past seven days in Ireland

Display:
Stable staff working in blizzard-like conditions at Punchestown
Stable staff working in blizzard-like conditions at Punchestown
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Ruby Walsh and his daughters watch the action at Naas
Ruby Walsh and his daughters watch the action at Naas
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
A groundsman repairs the track at Thurles
A groundsman repairs the track at Thurles
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Runners come under starter’s orders for the BoyleSports Grand National Trial at Punchestown
Runners come under starter’s orders for the BoyleSports Grand National Trial at Punchestown
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Johnny Murtagh’s string head to the gallops on the Curragh
Johnny Murtagh’s string head to the gallops on the Curragh
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Famous Day and James Reilly fall in the path of Monatomic on the ﬁrst circuit of the 2m3f maiden hurdle at Naas
Famous Day and James Reilly fall in the path of Monatomic on the ﬁrst circuit of the 2m3f maiden hurdle at Naas
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets