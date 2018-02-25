Classy Time Warp too tough for rivals as he scores in record time

Report: Hong Kong, Sunday

Sha Tin: Hong Kong Gold Cup (Group 1) 1m2f | turf | 3yo+

Time Warp (Tony Cruz/Zac Purton), who was formerly trained in Britain by Sir Mark Prescott, got the better of a thrilling battle with Werther to land the Citi-sponsored Hong Kong Gold Cup in a course record time.

The notorious Pakistan Star, a stablemate of the Tony Cruz-trained winner, was far from disgraced on his first start since June, finishing fourth.

Despite being slow to break, Pakistan Star was quickly up with the pace, sitting just behind the leaders as Time Warp and Helene Charisma went hard in front.

Matthew Chadwick saved ground on the inside on Pakistan Star, and turning for home was well placed to strike, but a gap against the rail failed to materialise.

This left Time Warp to fend off the challenge of Werther and Seasons Bloom with Pakistan Star rallying but unable to land a decisive blow.



Winning jockey Zac Purton said: "Every time I thought I could back the speed off and get a little bit of a breather they kept coming at him and making him work and thankfully he's still come out on top."

Time Warp, who also won the Hong Kong Cup in December, passed the post in a new course record time of 1m59.57s.

Also on Sunday

Sha Tin: Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (Group 1) 7f | turf | 3yo+

Purton completed a Group 1 double and four-timer on the card as Beauty Generation (John Moore) refused to buckle in front, holding off Beat The Clock for a narrow success.

