Owner Moss hoping fortune favours 'lovely horse' Emenem

Anyone who has ever owned a racehorse will be able to give you their own tale of when misfortune befell them at the racecourse.

Robert Moss has certainly had more than his fair share of bad luck, including with his filly Chica De La Noche, who has twice unseated in races at Newbury and Epsom.

However, the owner has been enjoying a good run of things recently and is hoping Emenem, whom he shares with Damien Brennan, can get his head in front in the 1m2f handicap (3.00) at Lingfield on Tuesday.

“Our horses are running well and I think he’s got a good chance,” Moss said of the gelding, who underwent that operation recently.



“He wasn’t giving us any trouble and he’s a lovely horse with a great attitude. However, one of the big reasons we’re in racing is to have something good enough to breed with and he wasn’t going to be up to that level, so it’s better for him in the long run.”

Moss celebrated his most recent winner on Saturday, when Corazon Espinado landed the 1m½f handicap at Wolverhampton, the race in which Carp Kid was hampered by a late-opening stall.

While trainer John Flint was convinced that cost his horse the race, Moss was not so certain and added: “If I told you about all the bad luck I’ve had at the races we’d be here all day. These things happen and, at the end of the day, it’s better to get some prize-money than have the race voided and get nothing.”

Carolinae bids to bolster reputation on way to Good Friday

Charlie Fellowes expressed his admiration and adoration of Carolinae following her victory at Kempton this month, and she will further enhance her reputation with the trainer should she capture the British Stallion Studs/32Red EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (3.30) at Lingfield over a mile.

Owned by the Dalmunzie Devils Partnership, Carolinae is being lined up for a tilt at the 32Red Fillies & Mares Final on Good Friday and Fellowes said: “She’s a star. She’s six years old and has been with me since the first day I set up training.

"She’s very talented on her day and I’m very fond of her. She’s in good form and Good Friday is the plan.”

Carolinae will have to turn around recent form with opponent Stellar Surprise, while Fellowes also rated Zest, trained by his former boss James Fanshawe, as a danger.

“She’s been beaten a couple of times by Stellar Surprise this year, but I think the easy mile here will suit us more,” he added. “Zest is a danger too and it’s a trappy little race.”

Temperatures no problem for ice man De Barros

The sub-zero temperatures forecast on Tuesday will be of no concern to Brazilian rider Dayverson De Barros, who has his first ride in Britain on the John Best-trained Too Many Shots in the 1m5f handicap at Chelmsford (4.45).

De Barros has spent much of his time in Europe, riding in Sweden and Switzerland, where he teamed up with Best at St Moritz.

Best said: “He’s not ridden over here before so we’ll see how it goes. He’s on a working holiday and if it works out he may stay a little longer.

“He’s a very determined and hard-working lad; unbelievably hard working. We’ll need to see how he gets on against the riders over here but I’d hope we can give him a few opportunities.”

Of Too Many Shots, he added: “I wish we had a better draw [than stall ten]. He’s not fulfilling the potential he’s showing us at home, so we’ve put some blinkers on to help him.”

While the cold won't faze De Barros, it is, however, slightly fazing racecourse officials, who will inspect at 8am due to a local weather warning. The meeting is a replacement card and organisers and the BHA will therefore especially be hoping it survives.

