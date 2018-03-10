'Overhyped' Samcro could cost syndicate boss thousands in free training fees

Samcro is many people's idea of the biggest banker of the Cheltenham Festival but racehorse syndicate operator Nick Bradley is so confident he will be beaten next week he is offering free training fees if he wins, a move that could cost him thousands of pounds.

Former professional punter Bradley has Doctor Phoenix in training with Samcro's handler Gordon Elliott, but said his decision to oppose one of next week's odds-on favourites was not based on any inside knowledge.

"Nobody has told me anything, I just think Samcro has been overhyped by the press and overhyped by the public," he said on Friday.

"If I wanted anyone to take notice of my company, then if there's a horse who will be in the headlines next week it will be Samcro, so I would oppose him. Bookies do this all the time and it's just me being creative, promoting."

The offer applies to anyone who buys a share in one of the Nick Bradley Racing string before noon on Wednesday, when Samcro is due to line up in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, for which he is a general 4-6.

This could cost me thousands!!!! I am that confident that Samcro won't win the Ballymore Novice Hurdle 2018 @CheltenhamRaces , that I will pay the training fees myself on any shares bought between now and the race via the website @nickbradleyracing https://t.co/s5y7x31HCP … pic.twitter.com/Fl93Y7Dw72 — Nick Bradley Racing (@NBradleyRacing) March 8, 2018

"I phrased it this way because I thought most people would be pro-Samcro," continued Bradley. "I had 1,100 hits on my website last night, which is a record number – I normally average 200 – and sold around half a dozen shares.

"It's effectively half a year's training fees. If somebody bought a ten per cent share it would save them the best part of £2,000.

"I bought 40 horses last year and have shares left in two, if you add up the percentages. It's a bit like putting sandals in the shoe shop sale in September."

