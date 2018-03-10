Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 TAKING A PUNT

'Overhyped' Samcro could cost syndicate boss thousands in free training fees

Samcro: heads to Cheltenham with outstanding claims
Samcro: heads to Cheltenham with outstanding claims
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By Jon Lees

Samcro is many people's idea of the biggest banker of the Cheltenham Festival but racehorse syndicate operator Nick Bradley is so confident he will be beaten next week he is offering free training fees if he wins, a move that could cost him thousands of pounds.

Former professional punter Bradley has Doctor Phoenix in training with Samcro's handler Gordon Elliott, but said his decision to oppose one of next week's odds-on favourites was not based on any inside knowledge.

"Nobody has told me anything, I just think Samcro has been overhyped by the press and overhyped by the public," he said on Friday.

"If I wanted anyone to take notice of my company, then if there's a horse who will be in the headlines next week it will be Samcro, so I would oppose him. Bookies do this all the time and it's just me being creative, promoting."

The offer applies to anyone who buys a share in one of the Nick Bradley Racing string before noon on Wednesday, when Samcro is due to line up in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, for which he is a general 4-6.

"I phrased it this way because I thought most people would be pro-Samcro," continued Bradley. "I had 1,100 hits on my website last night, which is a record number – I normally average 200 – and sold around half a dozen shares.

"It's effectively half a year's training fees. If somebody bought a ten per cent share it would save them the best part of £2,000.

"I bought 40 horses last year and have shares left in two, if you add up the percentages. It's a bit like putting sandals in the shoe shop sale in September."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

 



It's a bit like putting sandals in the shoe shop sale in September

Related stories

Upbeat Henderson says Cheltenham ground is a long way from desperate 'That's it. We can't do any more. The horses are ready. I'm ready. Bring it on' Talking points: key revelations from the day one festival declarations Is the Ryanair a better race for Douvan than the Champion Chase? Cheekpieces on Faugheen as connections look to get his spark back Cheltenham Festival fever on the rise as big names arrive at the course

Key data

Samcro
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets