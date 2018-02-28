Racing Post Home
News PICTURE GALLERY

Our photographers catch the wintry racing scenes in Britain and Ireland

Display:
Assessing conditions: a gaggle of Canadian geese seem at home in the arctic conditions in the middle of the course at Wolverhampton
Assessing conditions: a gaggle of Canadian geese seem at home in the arctic conditions in the middle of the course at Wolverhampton
Edward Whitaker
Returning a winner: Jeremy's Jet, trained by Tony Carroll and the mount of George Downing, is greeted by his groom after victory in the 1m1/2f handicap
Returning a winner: Jeremy's Jet, trained by Tony Carroll and the mount of George Downing, is greeted by his groom after victory in the 1m1/2f handicap
Edward Whitaker
Braving conditions: Josephine Gordon attempts to keep warm aboard Steel Helmet prior to the opener at Wolverhampton
Braving conditions: Josephine Gordon attempts to keep warm aboard Steel Helmet prior to the opener at Wolverhampton
Edward Whitaker
Jumps racing is set to return at Thurles on Thursday but Navan is cancelled
Jumps racing is set to return at Thurles on Thursday but Navan is cancelled
Patrick McCann
Looking out: a horse at Willie McCreery's stables glances out of its box
Looking out: a horse at Willie McCreery's stables glances out of its box
Patrick McCann
Heavy snowfall: all of the gallops on the training grounds at the Curragh were forced to be closed on Wednesday
Heavy snowfall: all of the gallops on the training grounds at the Curragh were forced to be closed on Wednesday
Patrick McCann

