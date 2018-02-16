Our Duke faces four rivals at Gowran en route to Gold Cup bid

2.00 Gowran Park

Red Mills Chase (Grade 2) | 5yo+ | 2m4f | ATR

Our Duke tops the bill at Gowran Park when he faces five rivals, including exciting novice Presenting Percy, in what his trainer Jessica Harrington describes as "a sharpener" for his tilt at the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

A 14-length winner of last year's BoyleSports Irish Grand National, the eight-year old finished fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on his most recent start when his chance of finishing closer ended when he blundered badly two out.



Harrington said: "He's in great form and I'm delighted with him. The two-and-a-half mile trip is not exactly ideal but we felt he needed another run before Cheltenham and we're hoping this will be a sharpener for him."

Jockey Robbie Power told BoyleSports: "He came out of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in great form and will hopefully be a lot sharper this time after having that run.

"He may have been a bit rusty for the first mile but the further he went the better he was going and, but for a mistake at the second last, he would’ve been bang there.

"I felt he was getting back to his best and this is the perfect race for him – hopefully he can prove his Gold Cup credentials."

Presenting Percy: RSA Chase favourite expected to go well

Presenting Percy is the current favourite for the RSA Chase at the festival and will be meeting Our Duke only 2lb wrong based on Official Ratings. Winner of the Galmoy Hurdle over the course on his most recent start last month, the Pat Kelly-trained seven-year-old is two from three over fences.

His rider Davy Russell said: "He was good in the Galmoy and really impressed me. He's back over fences on Saturday and I'm looking forward to it. It's a step up against the big boys and I'm hoping we'll get a nice round and a good run heading towards Cheltenham."

In the absence of Douvan, Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins run Ballycasey, whose three course-and-distance wins include this event a year ago.

However, Mullins believes the 11-year-old faces a big task at the weights.

Valseur Lido, fifth in the Irish Gold Cup on his second start of the season, represents Henry de Bromhead who said of the three-time Grade 1 winner: "He seems in good form and we're hoping the drop down from three miles will suit him."

Valseur Lido: drop in trip should suit

Gigginstown House Stud, owners of Valseur Lido, also run A Toi Phil, winner of the Grade 3 Kinloch Brae over this trip at Thurles last month.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of the six-time chase winner, said: "He's been very consistent and likes the trip and the ground. He has a bit to find with a couple of them on ratings but he's going there in good form."

