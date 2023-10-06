Steve Palmer: golfing galleries could get ever more passionate
Punting newcomers worrying PGA Tour bigwigs
Thank the Lord they haven't banned sport yet. The banning community grows ever larger – around every corner you'll find a budding ban fan – but fortunately last week we were free to enjoy three magical days of Ryder Cup action from sunny Rome.
I expect it is only a matter of time before all sport is banned. Gosh, so many people get hurt in sport, don't they? Yes, we have to ban it. Have you seen those rugby players with ears resembling cauliflowers? We can't allow that anymore. Put it on the banned list. End the Rugby World Cup immediately.
Ban greyhound racing (even though greyhounds ruddy love greyhound racing). Ban horse racing (even though racehorses are looked after better than any other animals on Earth).
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Aidan O'Brien's wizardry recalls illustrious Ballydoyle namesake - different generations but two undisputed giants
- Jamie Moore's lament for his beloved Sire De Grugy was an endearing lesson in mutual respect
- How to be smarter about helping problem gamblers
- James Joyce's modernist masterpiece a glorious reminder of Royal Ascot's enduring timelessness
- Securing blue-chip sponsors for racing's biggest events is only getting harder
- Aidan O'Brien's wizardry recalls illustrious Ballydoyle namesake - different generations but two undisputed giants
- Jamie Moore's lament for his beloved Sire De Grugy was an endearing lesson in mutual respect
- How to be smarter about helping problem gamblers
- James Joyce's modernist masterpiece a glorious reminder of Royal Ascot's enduring timelessness
- Securing blue-chip sponsors for racing's biggest events is only getting harder