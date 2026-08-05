The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood

They say if you’re not excited for something, you can’t be disappointed, but you can also have an unexpectedly wonderful time.

Glorious Goodwood was glorious indeed and, while there were draw biases and a handful of hard-luck stories, there were far more at Royal Ascot, Newmarket and probably every other track this summer. The big guns showed up, the spoils were shared around and it all made for top-class equine entertainment.

It was also a profitable week for me, which no doubt helped, but the thing I was most proud of was my discipline and decision-making. The main theme of this column this year is the idea that if you go looking for bets, you’ll find ones that aren’t there. If you’re on top of the form, keep faith with good horses who run in good races and record strong times, they often stick out like a sore thumb.