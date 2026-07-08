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OpinionRoss Brierley
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Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them

Ross Brierley with his weekly dose of betting wisdom

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In The Know presenter

We all have our favourites and it’s amazing how expressing them can stir up all sorts of feelings in people. For example, I have a soft spot for anything banoffee-flavoured and will go out of my way to order anything with that portmanteau on the menu.

And yet, given the way my wife looks at me when I order a banoffee pie, you’d think I’d suggested everyone in the restaurant collectively trim their toenails into a bag of cat hair and serve that for dessert instead.

Racing provokes similarly strong opinions. We all have our favourite jockeys or favourite sires, while some love to back favourites whereas others recoil at the mere thought of such an insult.

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