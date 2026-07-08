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Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
Ross Brierley with his weekly dose of betting wisdom
We all have our favourites and it’s amazing how expressing them can stir up all sorts of feelings in people. For example, I have a soft spot for anything banoffee-flavoured and will go out of my way to order anything with that portmanteau on the menu.
And yet, given the way my wife looks at me when I order a banoffee pie, you’d think I’d suggested everyone in the restaurant collectively trim their toenails into a bag of cat hair and serve that for dessert instead.
Racing provokes similarly strong opinions. We all have our favourite jockeys or favourite sires, while some love to back favourites whereas others recoil at the mere thought of such an insult.
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Published on inRoss Brierley
Last updated
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- Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
- Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption