Patrick Veitch told me one of the golden rules to his punting - and it can help you too

A race happens. Horse A beats Horse C with Horse B a distant third. If you’ve backed Horse A heavily, you’ll have a different view on the race from someone who laid it. If you rode in the race, your opinion is entirely from the first person.

Former jockeys will reflect vicariously through the eyes of the rider, and those of us who haven’t sat on a horse since they were a cub scout will analyse the race cold but still be affected by prior opinions on the horses involved, the quality of the race itself, or even whether it’s the first race that day or the 40th.

This, I must be clear, is one of the best things about racing. Subjectivity is in the bones yet even objective truths like ‘they went too fast in front’ or ‘the early pace was modest and those held up were inconvenienced’ suddenly open themselves up to interpretation depending on how much that materially affected the result or what you want to do with that information in the future.