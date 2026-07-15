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Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York

The semi-pro punter considers the impact of luck in racing

In The Know presenter

Of all the intangibles in racing, luck is the one we talk about the most but understand the least. There’s good luck and bad luck, you can make your own luck, benefit from dumb luck, luck of the draw and beginner’s luck, suffer hard luck and tough luck, and even enjoy the dulcet tones of Nick Luck.

But, aside from the last one, they’re all open to interpretation and wildly dependent on context.

It’s not just racing, of course. The England football team have long seemed to be on the wrong side of luck, yet are in another World Cup semi-final despite apparently not playing a single decent game to get there.

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Published on inRoss Brierley

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