Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is muppetry of the highest order

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The Muppets have enjoyed a glorious renaissance in recent years. How I laugh at their new shows.

Sadly, the decision to invoke the so-called Rule H6 and deem Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini a post-race non-runner is no laughing matter for punters. It is sheer muppetry of the highest order.

Benvenuto Cellini was slowly away because he had a hindleg on a shelf in the stalls. For it to happen in the world’s most famous Flat race is, of course, extraordinarily unfortunate, but that’s no excuse for the nonsensical decision to announce him a non-runner 20 minutes after the premier Classic was over.

I watch more than 20 races on average a day, and there will be at least ten examples of horses rearing in the stalls, stumbling on exit or just totally missing the break.

Does the Benvenuto Cellini decision mean that at least ten horses per day are going to be announced non-runners? If the stewards are going to apply Rule H6, then surely that will be the case.

Punters place their bets in the full knowledge that things can go badly wrong – and not according to plan – in any horserace.

They don’t want their stakes returned because their horse missed the break; they don’t want winning bets subject to significant Rule 4 deductions due to absurd non-runners.

Ben Keith, boss of Star Sports, has long been vociferous in his opposition to bookmakers applying 'justice refunds'.

Like him, I don’t want my money returned if my horse is beaten a short head; I don’t want my stake back if my Derby selection runs into the Epsom infield and jumps on the Dodgem track. Bad luck happens.

The absurdity of Rule H6 knows no bounds. Did Kermit the Frog introduce it?

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Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief

'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a post-race non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets

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