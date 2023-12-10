Recent activity at auction houses does not paint a rosy picture for racing - and worse could be yet to come
It was a case of polar opposites at Tattersalls last week as the curtain came down on the auction house’s final sale of 2023.
By the end of it, the downward trajectory of punters’ engagement due to affordability checks and the retreat of owners willing to buy horses was matched by breeders who decided to tighten their belts. All the key metrics indicate that the industry at large must brace itself for difficult times.
There is nothing more sobering than watching the last of four days unfold at the December Mares Sale. It is the place where broodmares are sent when they are reaching the end of the road. Sales companies must oblige breeders by hosting such days, just as they host days when gilt-edged bloodstock changes hands. In that respect, the contrast between days two and four at Newmarket could not have been more pronounced.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- David Armstrong: 2024 looks likely to be a very tough year for the sport
- Nicky Henderson: if you are a racing fan, I urge you to act
- TV review: trials but no tribulations as fearless Frankie impresses on I'm A Celebrity debut
- 'If you don't find races you feel strongly about then don't bet'
- 'I'll never repeat the mistake of trying to buy money cheaply'
- David Armstrong: 2024 looks likely to be a very tough year for the sport
- Nicky Henderson: if you are a racing fan, I urge you to act
- TV review: trials but no tribulations as fearless Frankie impresses on I'm A Celebrity debut
- 'If you don't find races you feel strongly about then don't bet'
- 'I'll never repeat the mistake of trying to buy money cheaply'