Graham Bradley’s audacity, Istabraq’s heartbreak and Monksfield v Night Nurse - all proof the Aintree Hurdle belongs on a Saturday

I love the Grand National meeting and last week was another belter, but one of the changes I dislike is moving the Aintree Hurdle to the Thursday from the race before the National.

I have been following the sport for a long time and am lucky enough to remember the halcyon days of two-mile hurdling in the 1970s. One of the most iconic races of that era was the 1977 running under the title of the Templegate Hurdle, which featured a dead-heat between two titans of the sphere: Night Nurse and Monksfield.

A protracted battle up the home straight seemed destined to go to the Irish-trained Monksfield, who received 6lb, but Paddy Broderick, whose style was unique to say the least, managed to galvanise Night Nurse to draw level on the line. That said, if I had backed Monksfield I might have been a bit miffed with the judge's decision.