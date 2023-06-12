Worrying signs for racing in a Sheffield court - and not from the Animal Rising protesters

It was probably not the most doleful thing ever said in Sheffield Combined Court Centre but it was certainly not good news for racing.

This is not a cheery place. Many is the person you see clutching a bag containing a change of clothes and a toothbrush – how must it feel to know that having arrived a free man you are odds-on to be leaving as a guest of His Majesty?

My own bag nearly caused an incident on my arrival to cover the arraignment of five Animal Rising protesters charged with causing a public nuisance at Doncaster last month. There is no airport-style scanner, meaning everything must be emptied and searched. The laptop, sandwich and Horses In Training raised no queries but the binoculars did. What were they? What were they for? Really?