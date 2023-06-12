Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Worrying signs for racing in a Sheffield court - and not from the Animal Rising protesters

author image
David CarrReporter
Auguste Rodin wins the Derby from King Of Steel
Britain's greatest Flat race went unnoticed for a significant slice of the populationCredit: Warren Little

It was probably not the most doleful thing ever said in Sheffield Combined Court Centre but it was certainly not good news for racing.

This is not a cheery place. Many is the person you see clutching a bag containing a change of clothes and a toothbrush – how must it feel to know that having arrived a free man you are odds-on to be leaving as a guest of His Majesty?

My own bag nearly caused an incident on my arrival to cover the arraignment of five Animal Rising protesters charged with causing a public nuisance at Doncaster last month. There is no airport-style scanner, meaning everything must be emptied and searched. The laptop, sandwich and Horses In Training raised no queries but the binoculars did. What were they? What were they for? Really?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 12 June 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View