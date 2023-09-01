William Buick is at Chester rather than Sandown so take the hint and get stuck into Military Order

William Buick could have set sail for Sandown to ride the unbeaten Aablan, but instead he's off to Chester to team up with Military Order in the Listed Caa Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20). Take the hint and get stuck in.

The big bazooka will be coming out for this as I feel everything about Military Order screams stamina. The step up to 1m6½f will be right up his street and will surely bring out the best in the St Leger candidate. Buick, as I said, could have sauntered down to Sandown where not only would he have ridden Aablan, but also Beautiful Love, who will likely be a warm order on the card as well.

Military Order was a hugely promising colt before his Derby blowout, but he's been given plenty of time to recover from that and this step up in trip is what attracts me most to him. He is a five-star bet, even at his skimpy odds.