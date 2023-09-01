Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

William Buick is at Chester rather than Sandown so take the hint and get stuck into Military Order

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Military Order: can enhance his Epsom credentials at Lingfield
Military Order: will surely get back to winning ways at Chester on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

William Buick could have set sail for Sandown to ride the unbeaten Aablan, but instead he's off to Chester to team up with Military Order in the Listed Caa Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20). Take the hint and get stuck in.

The big bazooka will be coming out for this as I feel everything about Military Order screams stamina. The step up to 1m6½f will be right up his street and will surely bring out the best in the St Leger candidate. Buick, as I said, could have sauntered down to Sandown where not only would he have ridden Aablan, but also Beautiful Love, who will likely be a warm order on the card as well.

Military Order was a hugely promising colt before his Derby blowout, but he's been given plenty of time to recover from that and this step up in trip is what attracts me most to him. He is a five-star bet, even at his skimpy odds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 17:47, 1 September 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen