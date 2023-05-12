Why the Dante is shaping up to be the best place for Derby clues again

If you were trying to come up with a set of circumstances that would leave as many unanswered questions as possible by the time the Flat season got to Epsom in June, you couldn't have done much better than the events of the last week.

Auguste Rodin's no-show in the 2,000 Guineas blew the Derby picture open. Then we had absolutely desperate ground at Chester, where it even turned heavy in places on Thursday. And now we have Lingfield's Classic trials switched to the all-weather, with Aidan O'Brien deciding against running any of his colts.

According to the markets, Chester did provide plenty of clarity to the Derby and Oaks pictures. But I'm not so sure.