Why no Frankel Stakes? Surely it's time to honour the unbeaten champion racehorse
Why haven't his astounding achievements been recognised with a race being named in his honour?
Saturday's Mill Reef Stakes brought to mind the number of top races that have been named after former stars of the sport. As well as the Mill Reef, we have the Arkle, the Brigadier Gerard, the Desert Orchid Chase, the Height Of Fashion, the Dahlia, the Kauto Star Chase, the Denman Chase and the Oh So Sharp, among many others.
Frankel, who ran his last race 13 years ago, is regarded as one of the greatest Flat horses of all time after retiring with a rating of 140 and 14 wins from 14 runs for legendary trainer Sir Henry Cecil and jockey Tom Queally.
So why haven't Frankel's astounding achievements been recognised with a race being named after the 2,000 Guineas winner? Enough time has passed, surely.
- Oisin Murphy may be out on his own but Cieren Fallon is riding high and two old allies could see him finish season with a flourish
- He may have been a 'bloody amateur' - but there was nothing amateurish about David Maxwell
- The Ayr Gold Cup really matters up here - which is why you need to look north for the winner
- Aidan O’Brien’s St Leger hand says as much about the strength of this division as it does Coolmore’s production line
- I’m so proud of my son over his viral sensation - but reaction shows just what nonsense our jockeys face
