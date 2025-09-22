Why no Frankel Stakes? Surely it's time to honour the unbeaten champion racehorse

Saturday's Mill Reef Stakes brought to mind the number of top races that have been named after former stars of the sport. As well as the Mill Reef, we have the Arkle, the Brigadier Gerard, the Desert Orchid Chase, the Height Of Fashion, the Dahlia, the Kauto Star Chase, the Denman Chase and the Oh So Sharp, among many others.

Frankel, who ran his last race 13 years ago, is regarded as one of the greatest Flat horses of all time after retiring with a rating of 140 and 14 wins from 14 runs for legendary trainer Sir Henry Cecil and jockey Tom Queally.

So why haven't Frankel's astounding achievements been recognised with a race being named after the 2,000 Guineas winner? Enough time has passed, surely.