Why Newcastle, Redcar and Wetherby are crucial to Royal Ascot

author image
David CarrReporter
Rogue Millennium (Daniel Tudhope) beats Random Harvest (Saffie Osborne) in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes
Rogue Millennium (right): Duke of Cambridge winner made her debut on Mascot Grand National day at WetherbyCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is easy to get so engrossed in Royal Ascot that you miss news from elsewhere, good and bad.

Some may not be aware of the death of underrated jockey Terry Lucas, the man Mick Easterby called “God”, who was almost as highly thought of by Dale Gibson, another of the trainer’s protégés.

“What a star he was, he was a one-off,” said the renowned rider-turned-Professional Jockeys Association chief. "He was a good all-round horseman and a fantastic judge. When he said one would win, nine times out of ten they did.”

Read the full story

Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 25 June 2023
