Why Doncaster is an unappreciated asset that's been robbed of three of its best races
What a back-handed compliment. It is Coronation day and 2,000 Guineas day. Where shall we stage our protest? Doncaster, obviously!
The course was understandably pleased that Animal Rising’s damp squib of a demo was quickly dealt with and never threatened to earn even a smidgeon of media coverage amid the Charles and Camilla hullabaloo. It would have been even more chuffed with events elsewhere last week that bathed it in reflected glory.
Last year’s Doncaster Cup winner Coltrane showed himself a serious Gold Cup contender in landing the Sagaro Stakes at the same Ascot meeting where Cold Case, a winner of the big sales race at the St Leger meeting, took the Commonwealth Cup Trial. And watching Chaldean become the first colt in more than 30 years to go on from success in the Champagne Stakes to land the 2,000 Guineas will have had the South Yorkshire cognoscenti cracking open the, well, champagne.
