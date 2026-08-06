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OpinionPaul Kealy
premium

Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head

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Senior tipster
CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: James Doyle riding Evening Saigon (L, red cap) win The Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Evening Saigon (L, red cap) won the Stewards' Cup at 16-1Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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There were some amazing market moves at Goodwood last week, but Saturday's Stewards' Cup took the biscuit – and definitely served as a reminder to punters to check the value if backing horses late at night or early in the morning.

It seems to me that this is when the bookmakers really squeeze their prices. They know that anyone who bets is locked in without the best odds guaranteed concession, which arrives later on the day of the race these days, usually at 10am. 

Saturday's early favourite was Sondad, who was short enough at 6-1 overnight but had come right in to just 100-30 in places by the morning of the race.

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