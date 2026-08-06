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Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
There were some amazing market moves at Goodwood last week, but Saturday's Stewards' Cup took the biscuit – and definitely served as a reminder to punters to check the value if backing horses late at night or early in the morning.
It seems to me that this is when the bookmakers really squeeze their prices. They know that anyone who bets is locked in without the best odds guaranteed concession, which arrives later on the day of the race these days, usually at 10am.
Saturday's early favourite was Sondad, who was short enough at 6-1 overnight but had come right in to just 100-30 in places by the morning of the race.
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Published on inQuintessential Kealy
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