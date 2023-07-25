Racing Post logo
Why a jockey who has never ridden at Glorious Goodwood will be well worth watching next week

author image
Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Vincent Ho: set to be in action at Goodwood for the first time next week
Vincent Ho: set to be in action at Goodwood for the first time next weekCredit: Lo Chun Kit (Getty Images)

A new face will be at Glorious Goodwood next week when Hong Kong’s star rider Vincent Ho takes to the Downs.

For those unfamiliar with the jockey, he is one of few homegrown talents to succeed in his native region and is best known for partnering one of the greatest horses the area has ever seen in Golden Sixty, who recently became the only horse to win the Hong Kong Horse of the Year title on three consecutive occasions after three Group 1 wins during the 2022-23 campaign.

If you are familiar with him, the chances are it is because his victory aboard the Marcus Tregoning-trained Power Of Darkness helped secure the Rest of the World team victory in the 2019 Shergar Cup at Ascot. He also rode in Britain for short periods pre-pandemic, striking on his first start when X Rated won at Haydock in 2018.

Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 14:06, 25 July 2023
