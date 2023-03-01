White fences are definitely better for horses - as I helped to show

Cheltenham and Aintree are almost upon us and this year will be the first time the fences and hurdles jumped at these key meetings have white markings on the frames, guard rails and take-off boards. The traditional orange colourings on the obstacles were changed last year at every British racecourse following advanced scientific research into horse vision carried out for the BHA by experts at Exeter University and I helped drive the project to completion.

My role as the Horse Welfare Board’s equine safety adviser is pretty simple. It is to work with everyone across racing to improve equine safety and help the horses do what we’re asking them to do. The evidence from the ‘orange to white’ project is irrefutable. There’s no question that on a dark, late afternoon the white stands out better but it’s not just on gloomy days that the obstacles are now more visible to horses.

Mike Etherington-Smith: Horse Welfare Board equine safety adviser Credit: Steven Cargill

This is nothing radical. I’ve been designing eventing cross-country courses all around the world for 40 years and we’re very mindful of the use of colour, contrast and background.