Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Which came first - the scarcity of top-class stayers or the steady decline in opportunities for them?

author image
Craig Thake
Six out of seven races at a Kempton fixture last week were run over a mile or shorter
Six out of seven races at a Kempton fixture last week were run over a mile or shorter Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Something struck me when I went racing at Kempton last week; only once did the runners complete more than a single lap of the circuit.

That came in a 1m3f handicap, the fifth event on a seven-race card. All the other races were run over no more than a mile.

I then read colleague Lewis Porteous’s column in the Racing Post this week bemoaning the lack of British-trained entries in the Melbourne Cup, a situation caused largely by the fact there simply aren’t enough staying horses of suitable quality in the country. Based on my trip to Kempton I wondered whether this was a case of the chicken or the egg.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 15 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View