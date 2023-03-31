Whether it's riding a zebra to the pub or winning a seventh Brocklesby, you can never rule out Bill Turner

There are some things you can safely bank on happening every year when spring arrives. Easter eggs will be even smaller after another round of shrinkflation, temperatures will dip to around 2C as soon as the clocks go forward, and Bill Turner will have a runner in the Brocklesby.

Well, I say ‘bank on’, but for some reason Bill didn’t have a runner in the race in 2021, nor in 2020 – although we can allow him the latter discrepancy as it was during Covid and the race didn't take place.

However, if a virtual Brocklesby had taken place that year, you can be assured the trainer would have been represented.