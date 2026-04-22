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What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .

The Jukebox Man (Ben Jones) wins the King George VI Chase
The Jukebox Man triumphs in a King George thriller on Boxing DayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

With another jumps season almost gone, it is not a bad time for a spot of reflection. 

While many summing up the 2025-26 jumps campaign will be singling out the standout performers, assessing form and figures to determine which of today's prospects is tomorrow's star, I find myself thinking less of the facts and more of the moments that made this season shine. 

What was your race of the season? The recipe for a perfect contest is hard to pin down but a key ingredient must surely be quality, which brings to mind Gaelic Warrior's Gold Cup triumph, Lulamba's chasing debut or even I Am Maximus's Grand National heroics. Yet there is more to it than that, as races where horses are a class apart never quite get the heart racing like a truly exceptional race should. 

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Published on inCatherine Macrae

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