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Opinion
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What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane

Sadie Iddenden on an astonishing 12 months for the champion jockey elect

Billy Loughnane:
Billy Loughnane: new poster boy of British racingCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cast your mind back only 12 months. Billy Loughnane had just returned from Germany, having ridden his first Group 1 winner on Rebel's Romance in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

And look at him now. Loughnane has become the poster boy for British racing, forged a formidable partnership with one of the most exciting horses of recent times and is odds-on to be crowned champion jockey.

Since that first success at the highest level, let us take stock of what Loughnane has collected: nine Listed wins, five Group 3s, one Group 2 and four Group 1s.

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