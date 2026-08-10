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What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
Sadie Iddenden on an astonishing 12 months for the champion jockey elect
Cast your mind back only 12 months. Billy Loughnane had just returned from Germany, having ridden his first Group 1 winner on Rebel's Romance in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.
And look at him now. Loughnane has become the poster boy for British racing, forged a formidable partnership with one of the most exciting horses of recent times and is odds-on to be crowned champion jockey.
Since that first success at the highest level, let us take stock of what Loughnane has collected: nine Listed wins, five Group 3s, one Group 2 and four Group 1s.
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Published on inSadie Iddenden
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