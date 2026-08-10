What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane

Cast your mind back only 12 months. Billy Loughnane had just returned from Germany, having ridden his first Group 1 winner on Rebel's Romance in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

And look at him now. Loughnane has become the poster boy for British racing, forged a formidable partnership with one of the most exciting horses of recent times and is odds-on to be crowned champion jockey.

Since that first success at the highest level, let us take stock of what Loughnane has collected: nine Listed wins, five Group 3s, one Group 2 and four Group 1s.