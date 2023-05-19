Wexford is where my banker of the weekend lies - I can't see anything stopping him

Newbury is quite possibly my favourite course in the world. A track where the best horse invariably wins is the true barometer of its quality and you tend to find the best horse on the day wins almost always at the Berkshire venue.

I can't even remember a time when I cursed my bad luck because of trouble in running there. That tells me all I want to know. There are no excuses there.

The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) is the Flat highlight of the season at the track but you could make cases for plenty and I found it hard to split quite a few. Indeed, the entire card is a bit of quagmire from a punting point of view.