Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
OpinionJohn Randall
premium
We’re about to crown Europe’s champion sprinter - or that’s what 150 years of history is telling us
John Randall looks back at the history of the Newmarket Group 1
No Half Measures (centre) wins last year's July Cup at 66-1Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Saturday will mark the 150th anniversary of the July Cup, which has consistently proved superior to all other races at identifying Europe's champion sprinter.
Its first two runnings, in 1876 and 1877, were both won by Springfield, the best specialist sprinter-miler of the 19th century. He won 17 of his 19 races and was second in the other two.
After his Dewhurst defeat Springfield was never beaten again and he scared away all serious opposition in the first two July Cups.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inJohn Randall
Last updated
Copy
more inJohn Randall
- The seismic event in British history that put a stop to racing for two weeks - with big owners cast in the role of villains
- Forget the jumps for a moment and raise a glass to one of Britain's leading Flat trainers for more than 30 years
- Time to celebrate a truly top-class jockey who held his own against the very best - including Lester Piggott
- How the Dewhurst became the race for champions - all thanks to Vincent O’Brien and Nijinsky
more inJohn Randall
- The seismic event in British history that put a stop to racing for two weeks - with big owners cast in the role of villains
- Forget the jumps for a moment and raise a glass to one of Britain's leading Flat trainers for more than 30 years
- Time to celebrate a truly top-class jockey who held his own against the very best - including Lester Piggott
- How the Dewhurst became the race for champions - all thanks to Vincent O’Brien and Nijinsky