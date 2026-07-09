We’re about to crown Europe’s champion sprinter - or that’s what 150 years of history is telling us

Saturday will mark the 150th anniversary of the July Cup , which has consistently proved superior to all other races at identifying Europe's champion sprinter.

Its first two runnings, in 1876 and 1877, were both won by Springfield, the best specialist sprinter-miler of the 19th century. He won 17 of his 19 races and was second in the other two.

After his Dewhurst defeat Springfield was never beaten again and he scared away all serious opposition in the first two July Cups.