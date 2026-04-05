Welcome to Aintree - the week when racing needs to tell its welfare message with confidence

Perceptions around welfare remain the single biggest barrier to engagement with British racing. That was one of the clearest findings from Project Beacon, the sport’s largest ever customer research project, and it is a reminder that trust cannot be taken for granted.

We have a strong track record on safety and welfare: £63 million invested since 2000 in veterinary science, research and welfare improvements; faller rates down for 21 consecutive years; and a fatal injury rate which has reduced to 0.22 per cent of runners. But the public, media and political scrutiny we face is real, and never more intense than in the period between Cheltenham and the Grand National.

We should embrace this debate. If we want to build and maintain trust, we must be willing to speak openly about welfare, show the progress we are making and be visible when questions arise.

That is why the BHA, Jockey Club, Great British Racing (GBR) and Horse Welfare Board (HWB), working with colleagues across the sport, take a deliberate approach at this time of year: promote and protect.

Our proactive work is led by the HorsePWR campaign , which combines confident, horse-centred imagery with clear facts and data, demonstrating pride in our standards and transparency about the risks.

This spring, thanks to targeted investment from the Levy Board, HorsePWR is running nationwide across national newspapers, major rail stations, travel hubs and extensive digital channels.

The campaign is aimed squarely at the audiences identified by Project Beacon as crucial to the sport’s future and the messaging is direct: we are confident in our welfare standards, open about the risks and committed to continual improvement.

Alongside this, we are doing more than ever to ensure the sport’s voice is heard. Major interviews with figures including HWB chair Minette Batters and BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea will appear in national media.

GBR’s ‘The Going is Good’ consumer campaign includes welfare messaging. The Jockey Club is engaging proactively with national newsrooms, ensuring they are briefed on welfare and, crucially, know where to come if they want spokespeople to debate the subject.

We are issuing briefing packs to racing media and stakeholders, and our corporate affairs team has written to every MP with a HorsePWR fact sheet.

At the same time, we prepare carefully for how we respond if welfare issues arise. We will be on the front foot, ensuring the sport is visible and confident in making its case in such a situation.

Senior spokespeople from the BHA and Aintree will be available throughout the Grand National meeting and our veterinary spokesperson initiative will again be in place. As at Cheltenham, where James Given provided context following the sad incident involving Envoi Allen, we will be ready to speak frankly and provide accurate information.

We also work with a group of advocates from across the sport, including Tom Scudamore, Kevin Blake and Sally Ann Grassick, who are well briefed and available to support with media requests.

Welfare communication is a year-round priority for the sport. Perception, trust and social licence will be central to the next iteration of the HWB’s strategy, due later this year. And at the end of summer, National Racehorse Week will once again open our doors to the public, showcasing the high standards of care in training yards across Britain.

The Grand National is an iconic race with a global audience of around 600 million. That profile brings scrutiny and rightly so. Our responsibility is to listen, engage and calmly and confidently show the pride we take in our welfare standards and in the race itself.

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