Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

We all make mistakes - jockeys don't deserve the punishments they are receiving for riding a finish a circuit early

author image
Sam HendryDigital journalist
Charlotte Jones on Moonlight Spirit takes the wrong course at Cartmel after riding her finish a circuit early
Charlotte Jones on Moonlight Spirit takes the wrong course at Cartmel after riding her finish a circuit earlyCredit: Racing TV

What do Neil Callan, Rachael Blackmore and Charlotte Jones have in common? Probably not too much, aside from the fact all three have been guilty of riding finishes a circuit early in the last eight months.

Callan and Jones were both suspended for 12 days – the entry point punishment for such offences – while Blackmore was given a five-day ban in Ireland following a further investigation of her controversial ride at Kilbeggan last month.

These are silly, embarrassing mistakes that no rider wants to make. It dents their reputations and opens them up to ridicule on social media, a platform already toxic enough for jockeys, as pointed out by Jimmy Moffatt at Cartmel on Monday when defending his conditional rider Jones following her error on Moonlight Spirit in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 1 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 1 June 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View