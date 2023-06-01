We all make mistakes - jockeys don't deserve the punishments they are receiving for riding a finish a circuit early

What do Neil Callan, Rachael Blackmore and Charlotte Jones have in common? Probably not too much, aside from the fact all three have been guilty of riding finishes a circuit early in the last eight months.

Callan and Jones were both suspended for 12 days – the entry point punishment for such offences – while Blackmore was given a five-day ban in Ireland following a further investigation of her controversial ride at Kilbeggan last month .

These are silly, embarrassing mistakes that no rider wants to make. It dents their reputations and opens them up to ridicule on social media, a platform already toxic enough for jockeys, as pointed out by Jimmy Moffatt at Cartmel on Monday when defending his conditional rider Jones following her error on Moonlight Spirit in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.