Warwick continues to punch above its weight - and more Cheltenham clues await

We can expect Cheltenham clues aplenty on Saturday. Interestingly, though, recent history suggests they are probably more likely to be found at Warwick than Newbury.

Last year this Warwick card produced two of Britain's ten Cheltenham Festival winners in Edwardstone and Marie's Rock, who went on to win the Arkle and Mares' Hurdle respectively, and history could repeat itself this year as Saturday's short-priced favourites Jonbon and Love Envoi are both among the market principals for the same races.

Go back further and the Kingmaker (), in which Jonbon will bid to enhance his Arkle claims, has produced festival-winning luminaries like Flagship Uberalles, Voy Por Ustedes, Finian's Rainbow and Long Run, while Love Envoi will try to emulate Glens Melody, who won Warwick's Listed mares' hurdle () twice, going on to finish second to Quevega at Cheltenham in 2014 before that eventful victory in 2015 when she capitalised on Annie Power's final-flight fall.