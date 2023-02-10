Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Warwick continues to punch above its weight - and more Cheltenham clues await

author image
Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
WARWICK, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Aidan Coleman riding Jonbon clear the last to win The Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase at Warwick Racecourse on November 16, 2022 in Warwick, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Jonbon: runs in Warwick's Kingmaker Novices' ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

We can expect Cheltenham clues aplenty on Saturday. Interestingly, though, recent history suggests they are probably more likely to be found at Warwick than Newbury.

Last year this Warwick card produced two of Britain's ten Cheltenham Festival winners in Edwardstone and Marie's Rock, who went on to win the Arkle and Mares' Hurdle respectively, and history could repeat itself this year as Saturday's short-priced favourites Jonbon and Love Envoi are both among the market principals for the same races.

Go back further and the Kingmaker (2.40), in which Jonbon will bid to enhance his Arkle claims, has produced festival-winning luminaries like Flagship Uberalles, Voy Por Ustedes, Finian's Rainbow and Long Run, while Love Envoi will try to emulate Glens Melody, who won Warwick's Listed mares' hurdle (2.05) twice, going on to finish second to Quevega at Cheltenham in 2014 before that eventful victory in 2015 when she capitalised on Annie Power's final-flight fall.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 14:00, 10 February 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View