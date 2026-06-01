Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:29 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:29 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Want to make sure your horse becomes a superstar? Name them after a ski resort

Paul Fielder has noticed that Alpine names are regular winners in the horseracing world

author image
Journalist
Gstaad returns after winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas under Ryan Moore
Gstaad returns after winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas under Ryan MooreCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Do you want guaranteed success as an owner and a system which is almost bombproof? One which doesn't involve algorithms or sophisticated analysis but is based on the name of a horse?

It's quite simple. Name your horse after a ski resort.

Being an avid skier, these names stand out immediately when I see them on a racecard, and it seems there's no stopping the run of success, with Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad the latest off the production line.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPaul Fielder

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPaul Fielder
more inPaul Fielder