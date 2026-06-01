Want to make sure your horse becomes a superstar? Name them after a ski resort

Do you want guaranteed success as an owner and a system which is almost bombproof? One which doesn't involve algorithms or sophisticated analysis but is based on the name of a horse?

It's quite simple. Name your horse after a ski resort.

Being an avid skier, these names stand out immediately when I see them on a racecard, and it seems there's no stopping the run of success, with Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad the latest off the production line.