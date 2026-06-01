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Want to make sure your horse becomes a superstar? Name them after a ski resort
Paul Fielder has noticed that Alpine names are regular winners in the horseracing world
Gstaad returns after winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas under Ryan MooreCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
Do you want guaranteed success as an owner and a system which is almost bombproof? One which doesn't involve algorithms or sophisticated analysis but is based on the name of a horse?
It's quite simple. Name your horse after a ski resort.
Being an avid skier, these names stand out immediately when I see them on a racecard, and it seems there's no stopping the run of success, with Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad the latest off the production line.
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Published on inPaul Fielder
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