'Unmoor' the Derby or tighten up the schedule - we need to find a way of letting the trials for Epsom breathe

During the spring and summer the Flat racing programme moves from one carnival to the next, with the Guineas weekend at Newmarket giving way to Chester's May meeting and the following week the three days of York's Dante meeting. All are landmarks both commercially and in a sporting sense.

The final wave of British trials for the Betfred Derby are spread between the Newmarket Stakes on the Friday of the Guineas meeting and Dante Stakes 13 days later. Compared with some countries this certainly gives the public time to take on board the evidence of each individual race; in the US it is not uncommon for two or three Kentucky Derby trials to be run over the course of a few short hours.

But it is increasingly becoming the rule as much as the exception that the Dante, the race with the best record of throwing up Derby winners, is run only 16 days before the Classic itself.