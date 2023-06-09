Unbeaten Frankel filly hasn't half left a strong impression on me - and she's worth a proper bet this weekend

On what is hardly a Saturday dripping with quality, we will begin at Punchestown where I fancy De Capo Glory in the Oak Lodge Landscapes Hurdle (4.15 ).

He has been keeping good company of late and his second at the Punchestown festival to Grangeclare West is very solid form in the context of this event. Some of the main protagonists in the race are making their return from a big break so Da Capo Glory is likely to have a fitness edge over the likes of Ash Tree Meadow and Jeff Kidder.

The only other horse who can be given any sort of a chance is The Short Go, but he will need to step up considerably on the bare bones of an easy maiden hurdle win at Killarney four weeks ago. It's definitely De Capo Glory for me.