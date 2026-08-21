Trainers would put Oscar-winning actors to shame - but Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden prove excuses are essential to survive in this game

The post-mortem business is booming. It has almost got to the stage where the reaction to a race has become more entertaining than the race itself. It's like going to a chippie at the end of a night out. The kebab is always way tastier than the pints beforehand.

Oh, yes, the post-race palaver is where it's at in racing these days and the aftermath of the Juddmonte International lived up to all the pre-race hype. So much so that you nearly forgot it was actually Item and Almaqam who mattered, not John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien.

It was the Coolmore commander who got the first word in on Constitution River's defeat after the colt tired into third. For what it's worth, given the way the race panned out and the brisk tempo of the first half of it, I thought he ran perfectly respectably. He is a very, very good horse, but probably not a great one. Very few are.