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Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
Any increase in the number of interference cases being dealt with by stewards has to be a concern for those who care about the safety of our sport's participants.
It is not enough to respond that the increases are only gradual or inconsistent, or that careless riding is something that will always occur; we should be aiming to push these numbers down because they are a direct reflection of the quantity of risk in our races.
I hoped this might become an area for racing to focus on after Freddy Tylicki won his claim for damages against a rival jockey who was found to have ridden negligently. The raceday stewards in that case had ruled interference was accidental. But the court's verdict was handed down almost five years ago and I can't see that progress has been made.
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