Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times

The more things change, the more Tony Martin stays the same.

Of the trainer's eight runners over the last week, the first line of the comment-in-running for them read: "Raced in last; In rear; Always behind; Held up in midfield; Midfield; Midfield; Midfield; Midfield."

Martin will never change his mantra. He would prefer his jockeys to not get there at all than to get there too soon. Hit the front two furlongs out when you ride for 'Harvey' and the chances are you might never ride for him again. That's why he gels so well with Dan King.