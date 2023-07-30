Racing Post logo
FeatureAnother View
premium

Tom Queally turning back the clock and delighting my dad more than a decade after his fantastic Frankel days

Paul FielderJournalist
Tom Queally: enjoying his best month in terms of winners for five years
Tom Queally: enjoying his best month in terms of winners for five yearsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He is not a racing enthusiast by any means, but every time I visit my parents’ house these days I hear the same comment from my dad: "Queally had another winner the other day . . . "

The winners are certainly flowing for Tom Queally some 11 years after his association with the superstar that is Frankel came to an end. The jockey's name is rarely in the headlines these days, but he is still going about his business and is having his best month in terms of winners since June 2018.

The 38-year-old has seven victories under his belt this month and 27 this year, and his strike-rate of 17 per cent is bettered only by Jim Crowley, Hector Crouch, Ryan Moore, Neil Callan, Joe Fanning, Robert Havlin, Billy Loughnane, and William Buick.

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 30 July 2023
