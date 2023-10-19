Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Time to allow on-the-day reserves in top races after Baez is denied her shot at bullseye

author image
David CarrReporter
Baez: lands the feature
Baez (far side, red cap): missed the cut for the Cesarewitch by oneCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“Let’s see what you could have won” – it was the phrase that deflated many a Sunday afternoon in the 1980s.

Bullseye host Jim Bowen piled on the agony for contestants unable to score 101 with six darts by wheeling on the Austin Metro, new kitchen or speedboat (yes, really) they had missed out on.

Forty years on, folk in the outskirts of Glasgow and Leeds watching a re-run of the Cesarewitch knew how those poor TV game show losers felt.

Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 19 October 2023
