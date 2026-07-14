Three trainers who are about to catch fire this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney

Some punters I speak to place a lot of stock in trainer form, focusing heavily on recent results from a yard to indicate whether the time is right for a horse to produce its best form, whereas others ignore this completely and focus on the horse itself and its own recent performances.

I’m somewhat liberal on this; it’s not my first port of call, but it’s certainly relevant and worth considering, as most yards do have hot and cold spells and it can without doubt be indicative of a horse’s general wellbeing, whether it's thriving or whether there’s something stopping it being at 100 per cent.

For betting purposes, though, once a yard has sent out a flurry of winners, usually this will then be factored into the betting markets, while the opposite is true as well – you get drifters from ‘cold’ trainers, as punters are wary of backing them.