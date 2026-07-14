Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:54 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:54 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

Three trainers who are about to catch fire this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney

The renowned punter looks beyond the hot and cold lists in search of value

author image
Punter and analyst

Some punters I speak to place a lot of stock in trainer form, focusing heavily on recent results from a yard to indicate whether the time is right for a horse to produce its best form, whereas others ignore this completely and focus on the horse itself and its own recent performances. 

I’m somewhat liberal on this; it’s not my first port of call, but it’s certainly relevant and worth considering, as most yards do have hot and cold spells and it can without doubt be indicative of a horse’s general wellbeing, whether it's thriving or whether there’s something stopping it being at 100 per cent. 

For betting purposes, though, once a yard has sent out a flurry of winners, usually this will then be factored into the betting markets, while the opposite is true as well – you get drifters from ‘cold’ trainers, as punters are wary of backing them. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inMartin Dixon

Last updated

iconCopy
more inMartin Dixon
more inMartin Dixon