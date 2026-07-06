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This tough jockey has been through so many ups and downs - now he looks ready for Group 1 glory
As weekends go, the one just gone was of the very best. England defied the altitude and the Azteca's aura to reach another World Cup quarter-final, Silverstone and Wimbledon served up the best of British and Constitution River became a superstar in the Eclipse.
But when Chumbawumba's hit Tubthumping was belted out at my pub before the Three Lions' 3-2 triumph against Mexico, a jockey who had been knocked down and got back up again sprung to my mind, as this was also a weekend to remember for him.
That rider is Eddy Greatrex, the son of Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Warren who, just like England did in Mexico City, has overcome significant obstacles to be brilliantly rewarded for his perseverance.
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