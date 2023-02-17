This is not the same Shishkin we once knew - I'm laying him all day long

The new Shishkin is only a poor imitation of the old one who won ten races in a row and beat Energumene in the Clarence House last year so I'll be laying him in both the win and place markets in the Betfair Ascot Chase (3.35).

The artist formerly known as the Supreme and Arkle winner is no longer what he was – of that I have little doubt. Shishkin doesn’t look a happy horse any more and he seems to have plenty of issues. The nine-year-old is a pale shadow of the wonderful animal who wore down Energumene at Ascot in that epic race just over a year ago.

I have to go on my experiences over the years and make a percentage call. That call is that we have seen the last of the top-class Shishkin and I would be very surprised if he won. I don't even think he will be second. Fakir D’Oudairies is my idea of the winner but I’m going to lay Shishkin instead, as I like the idea of having Millers Bank and Pic D’Orhy on my side as well.