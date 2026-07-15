- More
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
Richard Forristal on the spat between two of racing's big hitters which is finally going to spill on to the racecourse
This year marks a half a century since Jim Bolger acquired his training licence and for as long as he has graced the game he has taken pride in his self-appointed role as racing's great agitator.
His penchant for challenging the established order saw him revolutionise training norms en route to imposing his will on the international Flat scene, with that irascible, anti-establishment outlook predisposing him for a multitude of clashes with the authorities.
Bolger's skirmishes with 'the bowler hats' in the Turf Club were renowned, likewise his stubborn defiance when the British press lambasted him for doing a U-turn and running New Approach in the 2008 Derby and his allegations of others using performance-enhancing drugs amid a lax anti-doping regime.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRichard Forristal
Last updated
- Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
- The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
- The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
- Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
- Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
- The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
- The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
- Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian