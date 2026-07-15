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OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic

Richard Forristal on the spat between two of racing's big hitters which is finally going to spill on to the racecourse

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Ireland editor
Sparan Nua battled past Nyra to win the Group 3 Munster Oaks and retain her unbeaten record
Sparan Nua (near side): supplementary entry adds intrigue to Saturday's Irish Oaks Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This year marks a half a century since Jim Bolger acquired his training licence and for as long as he has graced the game he has taken pride in his self-appointed role as racing's great agitator. 

His penchant for challenging the established order saw him revolutionise training norms en route to imposing his will on the international Flat scene, with that irascible, anti-establishment outlook predisposing him for a multitude of clashes with the authorities. 

Bolger's skirmishes with 'the bowler hats' in the Turf Club were renowned, likewise his stubborn defiance when the British press lambasted him for doing a U-turn and running New Approach in the 2008 Derby and his allegations of others using performance-enhancing drugs amid a lax anti-doping regime.  

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