These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed

We all know that a Marquand, Murphy, Buick or Loughnane can make a difference in the saddle in any given race, but the booking of a big-name rider generally knocks a bit off the price as well so it can be harder to get the value on their mounts.

Take Billy Loughnane, for example. He has been Britain’s busiest jockey in the last 12 months with 1,313 rides yielding 240 winners at a high win percentage of 18.28 per cent, with a further 42.35 per cent of his rides placed. You’ll more often than not get a good run for your money if you back Loughnane’s rides, but backing them blind at SP would have resulted in a loss of £241.24 and an Actual/Expected figure (A/E) of just 0.88 (where 1 is par).

Latching on to a rider whose name does not influence the market in the same way can be a useful tool in a punter’s armoury and, given that confidence is a big factor in any professional sport, I like to keep an eye on the 30-day statistics just to monitor who is riding well and outperforming market expectations.