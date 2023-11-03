There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame

The latest sequel of Ahoy Senor v Bravemansgame comes to a screen near you at 3pm on Saturday, weather permitting of course.

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00) is the starting point for both powerhouses this season and I quite fancy an upset. It is most definitely a match in my eyes as I don't fancy either of the other two and I'm in the Ahoy Senor camp at the prices.

Admittedly, he was disappointing in the corresponding race last season when beaten the best part of 40 lengths by Bravemansgame. He was then well beaten by the same rival in the King George on Boxing Day, so you could ask how could I possibly fancy Ahoy Senor to turn the tables this time? Well, hear me out.