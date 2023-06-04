Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

There's nothing ordinary about seeing Rose bloom in the 5.12 at Beverley

author image
David CarrReporter
Roger and Maggie Vicarage
Roger Vicarage (centre, pink shirt) and Maggie (right) enjoy a re-run of Cloudy Rose's triumph Credit: David Carr

Be wary of any politician speaking of “ordinary” people, subtly but unmistakably ranking themselves in a class above those they claim to work for.

Those with racing’s interests at heart should be just as alert to any similar attempt by our rulers to lump individual “ordinary” – or “core” – meetings together, treating them as a mass of cannon fodder in the war to boost betting turnover.

The stated principles underlying the changes to the fixture list approved by the BHA board spoke of a “core product” to be deployed “to increase the engagement of existing customers”.

Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 June 2023
icon
