There's nothing ordinary about seeing Rose bloom in the 5.12 at Beverley

Be wary of any politician speaking of “ordinary” people, subtly but unmistakably ranking themselves in a class above those they claim to work for.

Those with racing’s interests at heart should be just as alert to any similar attempt by our rulers to lump individual “ordinary” – or “core” – meetings together, treating them as a mass of cannon fodder in the war to boost betting turnover.

The stated principles underlying the changes to the fixture list approved by the BHA board spoke of a “core product” to be deployed “to increase the engagement of existing customers”.