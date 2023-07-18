Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

There are lies, damned lies and statistics - and never is that more true than in the debate on gambling

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
MPs are likely to vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time this week
MPs have been hearing evidence as part of an inquiry into gambling regulationCredit: Dan Kitwood

The government has rightly been criticised for the long delays in publishing its gambling review white paper, but sifting through its call for evidence would have been a long process even without the effects of the revolving door at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The debate about gambling that has raged over the last decade has been typified by the use of statistics that have either been questionable in the first place, interpreted to suit an agenda or misinterpreted through lack of knowledge.

Navigating so many conflicting interpretations to find the truth is far from simple, so it is to be hoped that lack of knowledge rather than some other motive was at the heart of some of the questions made to representatives of the gambling industry by members of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee last week during the latest hearing held as part of its inquiry into the gambling industry.

Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 14:17, 18 July 2023
