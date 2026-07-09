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The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
We may call it Super Saturday when it comes around, but I can't believe it's good for racing to have so many quality races on one day when the following week the cupboard in Britain will be bare. Surely one of these meetings has to be moved.
This has gone on for ages, of course, and this Saturday will be entertaining, but it can't be good for turnover, which is what drives the sport and is what is under threat from all sides.
I've already spent ages studying Saturday's racing and I fancy plenty, but my staking is going to be very limited because you can't unload when there is so much on.
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Published on inQuintessential Kealy
Last updated
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